RFS Provides Wireless Systems for Olympic Games

MERIDEN, CONN.—Radio Frequency Systems is getting its Olympic moment during the 2016 Games, as the company is providing wireless communication systems to several venues. Among the technology that RFS is suppling is its active DAS system equipment and passive components. RFS will also be on hand to manage the systems during the course of the Games.

RFS systems will be utilized for coverage at the International Broadcast Center and Main Press Center in Olympic Park, Engenhão Stadium, Rio Centro Convention Center, and the Maracanã Stadium outdoor arena.

RFS equipment includes an active DAS solution with Cobham Wireless, as well as passive components including cables, indoor antennas, diplexers, combiners, and low- and high-frequency stadium antennas. RFS’ Hybriflex feeder cabling system is also being used to connect master to remote units in active DAS systems. The company will also handle RF design, project management, field supervision, commissioning and tests.

The 2016 Summer Olympics begin Friday, Aug. 5 and run through Aug. 21 in Rio de Janeiro.