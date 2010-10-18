RF Central shows microLite HD COFDM transmitter

RF Central, a provider of digital and analog microwave systems, showed its new microLite HD COFDM transmitter and Pro-Link HD 5.8GHz HD/SD microwave transmission system at the Content & Communications World expo in New York last week.

The microLite HD is a compact, mountable COFDM SD/HD digital transmitter designed for professional lightweight cameras and features full HD/SDI capabilities. It measures less than six cubic inches, features MPEG-4 encoding/decoding in HD/SD and can be operated in 20mW or 100mW output power modes.

The Pro-Link HD offers both balanced microphone and line level inputs via switch-selectable XLR connectors on the transmitter. The rugged, seamlessly integrated transmitter and receiver platform comes in a milled aluminum chassis for secure transportation and heavy use in a variety of broadcasting environments.

Operating in the 5.8GHz (license-free) band, the Pro-Link HD distributes high-quality wireless digital video and audio all in a compact package.