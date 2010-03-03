RF Central Reveals Pro-Link HD at NAB

RF Central RFX-RMR-X6-II-D

RF Central will launch its new Pro-Link HD 5.8 GHZ portable digital microwave link and RMR X6-II-D4 six-way COFDM diversity receiver at the NAB Show.



The Pro-Link HD provides users with MPEG-4 encoding/decoding in a bi-directional complete transmit and receive system. The compact product has wireless digital video and audio with a 2,000 foot range in both HD and SD.



The X6-II-D4 features an internal MPEG-4 SD/HD decoder and on-screen display of stream data, Ethernet monitoring for remote control access and IP encapsulation for internet broadcast. It is also available as a standalone COFDM receiver with ASI output, with an MPEG-2 internal SD/HD or with an integral MPEG-4 SD/HD decoder.



