Rentrak Signs Multi-Platform Contract With PBS Distribution

PORTLAND, ORE. -- Rentrak announced a Retail Essentials and Digital Download Essentials contract with PBS Distribution. Rentrak’s Retail Essentials measures weekly consumer sales activity on standard DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles in the U.S. brick-and-mortar channel and the company’s Digital Download Essentials provides performance reporting and auditing service for Internet Video-on-Demand and Electronic Sell-Through, or EST, content.



Rentrak’s Retail Essentials provides access to in-depth market data and weekly estimations of gross consumer spending delivering sell-through information by title, format, category, genre, MPAA rating, TV market and more. Clients can access current, weekly, and historical title-level sales data to competitively benchmark industry performance. Clients of Retail Essentials also get access to Rentrak’s Promotional Monitor service, which tracks weekly advertising circulars from major retailers, including full-color images, pricing, promotion, and more.



Rentrak’s Digital Download Essentials processes daily, census-level Internet VOD and EST content in more than 80 countries on behalf of many major studios and television networks and provides content performance intelligence on purchased and rented movie and television content downloaded via the Internet.



