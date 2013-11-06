Rentrak Signs Cordillera Communications

PORTLAND, ORE.—Rentrak has signed a multi-year local TV ratings contract with Cordillera Communications for its four stations in Corpus Christi, which include KRIS (NBC), KRIS 2 (CW), KAJA (Telemundo-TV) and KDF (Independent).



The new agreement makes Corpus Christi the 12th client market in Texas to adopt Rentrak’s TV ratings currency, joining subscribers in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Tyler, Beaumont, Lubbock, Odessa, Abilene, Victoria and Waco.



“Rentrak’s advanced demographic ratings available every day of the year give our stations a significant competitive advantage in this dynamic marketplace,” said Greg McAlister, president and general manager of KRIS Communications. “Our advertising partners will be the clear winners as we share more accurate, precise and timely viewing measurement. Real viewership data, from thousands of Corpus Christi homes measured 24/7/365, is a giant leap from the outdated diary system.”



Rentrak’s television ratings service is a fully-integrated system of detailed satellite, telco and cable TV viewing information from more than 25 million TVs nationwide including granular information for TV programming in all 210 local markets. More than 235 stations currently subscribe to Rentrak's local TV measurement services.