Rentrak Doubles TV Station Count in Four Months

PORTLAND,ORE.: The number of TV stations using set-top data from Rentrak more than doubled in just four months. Rentrak contracts with cable and satellite TV providers to mine information from 17 million set-top boxes. The company today announced a multi-year agreement for three New Vision Television stations--CBS affiliate WIAT-TV in Birmingham, Ala.; CBS affil KOIN-TV in Portland; and NBC affiliate KSNW-TV in Wichita, Kan., where Rentrak has seven other subscribers.



“New Vision chose to work with Rentrak in order to have access to more stable data to significantly reduce money spent on make-goods and capitalize on direct-marketing dollars by proving audiences are staying tuned through commercials,” said Steven Walsh, senior vice president of Local Television Sales for Rentrak.



Dish Network provides access to around 14 million set-top boxes. AT&T’s U-verse contributes around 2.7 million; Midcontinent Communications, around 250,000; and Charter, an unpublished number. Broadcasters that subscribe to Rentrak StationView Essentials include Barrington, Nexstar, Fisher stations, Raycom and Meredith, among others.



Rentrak reported fiscal second quarter net income of $408,000 or 4 cents a share, on revenues of around $25 million. Net income fell from $676,000 or 6 cents a share a year ago; revenues were up 13 percent. The decline in net income was attributed to an employee stock payout. Cash and equivalents for the quarter totaled $2.53 million. No long-term debt was reported. Shares of the company (NASDAQ: RENT) were trading at $27.23 mid-day, up 54 percent year-to-date.

