Reid Chooses OConnor O-Grips

BURBANK, CALIF. – FX Network series “Sons of Anarchy” and “American Horror Story” both employ OConnor O-Grips to help camera operators capture difficult shots.





O-Grips can be configured to create double or multi-joint handles, capable of a half sphere of stepless articulation and designed for many applications. They fit three standard rod systems: 15mm, 19mm Studio, and 15mm LWS via the O-Grips Bridge.



“Because ‘Sons of Anarchy’ is 70 percent handheld using ARRI Alexa cameras and often includes long lenses, I needed a solution to make the camera less of a burden on the shoulder,” camera operator James Reid said.



“In almost every set up on ‘Sons,’ the hope is to grab and tag the details avoiding any special insert shots,” he said. “On one episode, for example, the shot was inside a vehicle from the front seat I needed to hinge in the talent from the passenger door and there was no room to shoulder mount the camera, so I used a rocker plate and employed the O-Grips to give me the leverage and control I desired to achieve the shot.”



“‘American Horror Story,’ which is shot on 35mm Panavision XL2 and the ARRI 435, is even more of a challenge,” he said. “The O-Grips are used in conventional applications, as well as unique and counter-intuitive builds. The camera has to be held in flexible and awkward positions without fatiguing the operator. The O-Grips enable me to reach those looks and make the day.”



