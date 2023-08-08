Registration Opens for 2023 SMPTE Media Technology Summit

HOLLYWOOD—SMPTE has announced that registration is now open for the 2023 Media Technology Summit in Hollywood, California from October 16 – 19 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in the Ovation Hollywood.

During the Summit, SMPTE said that some of the greatest minds in the film technology industry will gather together to provide solutions to industry issues, give presentations on new technologies, and reconnect with their peers.

SMPTE also announced a number of improvements to the event that are designed to make it even more relevant and useful to industry technologists.

Those include:

The Solutions Hub: The transformed exhibit hall will be full of solutions-focused exhibits and emerging technology presentations.

The SMPTE Color Bar & Lounge: Sponsored by Signiant. Join us for drink receptions, reconnect with your colleagues, or hold a casual meeting in this bar and lounge space within the Solutions Hub.

The Emerging Technology Showcase: This space will feature floor sessions focused on emerging technology. The program will be curated and is open to companies participating as exhibitors in the Solutions Hub.

The SMPTE Spectrum: This space will be dedicated to the color science of digital cinema. Exhibitors will be presenting groundbreaking solutions in the fields of color management including color grading, reference displays, electronic image sensors and scopes.

Beyond the Summit - Explore Off-site Experiences: The Media Technology Summit will provide its attendees with an unforgettable experience. Attendees with an All Access or Thursday registration can choose to attend one of three off-site program excursions, including an immersive experience showcasing the creativity and technology of immersive storytelling, a virtual production studio showcasing the workflows that emerge from the SMPTE RiS initiative, and a live broadcast facility, showcasing ST 2110 and similar technologies.