Registration Open for ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp

WASHINGTON—The evolution of television broadcasting to include ultra HD transmission, Internet compatibility, enhanced interactivity, on-demand options, improved audience measurement tools, new audio and video functions, and robust mobility with advanced codecs, will be the subject of a special boot-camp seminar presented by the Advanced Television Systems Committee on Wednesday, May 7. Registration is now open for the event, which will be followed by the ATSC’s 2014 Broadcast Television Conference, “Today, Tomorrow & Beyond,” on Thursday, May 8 at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center.



“The future of television broadcasting is bright, and standards being finalized this year will allow the current ATSC 1.0 system to evolve into ATSC 2.0, adding interactivity and Internet compatibility. Intensive work also is underway on the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard, which will take advantage of advanced video and audio coding techniques to bring even more services to viewers,” said Mark Richer, ATSC President. “Our Washington meetings should be considered must-attend events for station management, engineering teams and business development professionals who are focused on how the core TV broadcasting business is changing.”



The May 7 ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp will include sessions on the overall architecture of the sweeping overhaul of the broadcast TV standard, including overview of the Physical Layer, Protocols and Management Layer, and Applications and Presentation Layer. Specialist groups will report on progress made on common system elements, modulation, coding, waveform, service delivery and synchronization, personalization, interactivity, second-screen integration, and various video and audio services. Attendees registered for the May 8 ATSC Broadcast TV Conference will be admitted free to May 7 boot camp on ATSC 3.0, which carries a $75 registration fee for those not attending both meetings.



The Today, Tomorrow & Beyond 2014 ATSC Broadcast Television Conference will run the full day of Thursday, May 8 at the Reagan Center with an engaging look ahead into where broadcast TV is headed with a strong focus on business models and how emerging ATSC standards will enhance broadcasters' competiveness. Registration is $125 for ATSC members and $200 for non-members.