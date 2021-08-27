Registration Is Now Open for AIMS IP Oktoberfest 2021

BOTHELL, WA.— The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), in partnership with the Video Services Forum (VSF) and the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), has opened registration for IP Oktoberfest 2021, a live, interactive, virtual event for broadcast and Pro AV professionals slated for Sept. 28-30. Registration can be accessed online at www.ipoktoberfest.com. Running from 10 a.m. ET each day, the free event will highlight the industry's significant progress toward an all-IP ecosystem supporting today's real-world media productions.

"Given the rapid rate of IP adoption over the past year, speakers at IP Oktoberfest 2021 have a great deal of material to share and discuss with attendees," said AIMS Chairman of the Board Michael Cronk. "We've seen a great deal of change across the broadcast and Pro AV markets, and we look forward to another successful IP Oktoberfest event that blends fresh, dynamic, technical conversations with plenty of opportunities to catch up with colleagues and connect with other industry professionals."

Throughout IP Oktoberfest 2021, experts from across the broadcast and Pro AV industries will present technical papers, use cases, facility overviews, and other educational and informative content to illustrate the latest advances in IP-based technologies and media workflows. Paper presentations will examine recent advances with respect to supporting standards, protocols, and technologies, as well as actual deployments of IP systems for production operations.

The interactive event platform will enable participants to move freely between meeting areas — including a live presentation stage, virtual pub, and meeting and networking rooms — and make it easy to engage in education, interaction, and networking.