Registration for 2014 CES Opens

ARLINGTON, V.A.—The Consumer Electronics Association has opened registration for the 2014 International CES, Jan. 7–10 2014, in Las Vegas.



With 150,000 top industry executives, retail buyers, content providers, entertainment executives, venture capitalists, engineers, government officials and media expected, attendees are encouraged to register in advance at CESweb.org to ensure minimal wait times on-site for their badge.



New badges will be used that employ near field communication (NFC) technology which CEA says will result in shorter lines, more badge functionality and greater ease of use for attendees and exhibitors. Badges will not be mailed to registrants in advance, but can be picked up at more than 25 designated locations in Las Vegas. Key pick up locations include McCarran International Airport baggage claim areas, official show hotels and 2014 CES exhibit venues.



Additional information on the 2014 CES, including hotel and airline information, can be found at CESweb.org.



