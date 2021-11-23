Redshift Software To Run On Render Network Next Year

FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany—OTOY and Maxon today announced GPU-accelerated 3D rendering software Redshift will come to the Render Network in the first half of 2022, giving Redshift users a way to scale GPU rendering jobs to millions of distributed GPUs on the network.

The Render Network is a blockchain, peer-to-peer GPU rendering network and 3D marketplace. The integration of Redshift allows the platform to support a longer list of production workflows, including motion graphics and VFX, gaming, design and scientific visualization.

OTOY and Maxon will develop a native integration of Cinema 4D on the Render Network, bypassing the need for scene conversion and the export process, the companies said.

With Redshift on the Render Network, users will be able to move without friction between render engines, providing a toolchain-agnostic platform for scaling GPU rendering tasks across millions of decentralized GPUs. Its usage-based licensing options for cloud GPU rendering workflows will empower Redshift artists to scale GPU rendering tasks on-demand without the need to pay large upfront licensing costs, they said.

“Cinema 4D on the Render Network will dramatically accelerate artist workflows,” said Maxon CEO David McGavran. “It will enable our community to leverage the scale and efficiency of millions of decentralized GPUs in the cloud without the barriers of cumbersome scene conversion and exporting.”

The integration of Cinema 4D, Redshift and the Render Network represents “a significant milestone” in OTOY’s mission to “democratize high-end 3D content creation,” said OTOY CEO and founder Jules Urbach.

“Artists can now create boundary pushing motion graphics, visual effects and cryptoart, frictionlessly mixing and matching rendering pipelines while leveraging the unprecedented scale of millions of decentralized GPUs,” said Urbach.

Redshift support on the Render Network will be available via render.x.io .