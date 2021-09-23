Redbox Expands Streaming Reach with Vewd Deal

CHICAGO—In a major deal that will expand the streaming reach of Redbox’s streaming app to millions of new homes, Redbox has announced an agreement with Vewd to pre-load the Redbox streaming app on all new Vewd powered TVs and set-top boxes in the US.

As part of the agreement, Vewd will also feature the Redbox app to existing customers on such brands as Hisense, Funai, and Tivo, as well as Pay TV operators like Evoca. Vewd is one of the world’s largest providers of OTT and hybrid TV solutions,

Redbox’s streaming app offers access to new release movies and TV series through Redbox’s Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) service. It also offers consumers the ability to watch over 100 Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels, as well as stream thousands of movies and TV titles for free through its rapidly growing Ad Supported Video on Demand service (AVOD).

“Vewd has a powerful platform that is used by millions of customers every day to access their favorite streaming content,” said Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer, Redbox. “Partnering with a company like Vewd gives our consumers another easy way to access our library of both blockbuster new release movies along with a fantastic catalog of free movies and streaming channels.”

Vewd’s software powers the OTT experience for its customers and enables programmatic promotion of content from dozens of streaming video entertainment apps. Vewd has shipped its streaming software on more than 450 million devices to date.

“Redbox offers an impressive line-up of content that consumers can access on their terms,” said Amanda Oleson, vice president of content partnerships at Vewd. “We’re excited to welcome Redbox to the Vewd ecosystem and help them scale app distribution across our Smart TV and Pay TV customer base while helping consumers enjoy their favorite movies and TV series through Redbox.”