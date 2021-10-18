Redbox Adds 10 Local News Channels From Cox Media Stations
The local news channels from the Cox stations are part of a larger move to add 20+ free channels to the Redbox streaming service
CHICAGO, Ill.—In a move that Redbox is describing as the largest addition of new free streaming channels in its history, the streaming service has announced it will add more than 20 new Free Ad Supported Live TV (FAST) channels to its free streaming service in the coming weeks – including live local news, kids and Spanish language programming.
The new content includes 10 Cox Media Group-owned local news channels, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Yahoo! Finance, Electric Now, Wu Tang Collection, Happy Kids, Sony Canal and other services.
“This is the largest increase of new, free streaming channels in Redbox’s history,” said Chris Yates, general manager, Redbox On Demand. “From local news to some of the best kids shows, there is even more programming for everyone to enjoy. We’re excited to see these channels go live soon.”
The Cox owned stations involved in the Redbox deal include:
- WHIO (Dayton)
- WJAX (Jacksonville)
- WSB (Atlanta)
- WSOC (Charlotte)
- WPXI (Pittsburgh)
- WFTV (Orlando)
- KIRO (Seattle)
- KOKI (Tulsa)
- WHBQ (Memphis)
- WFXT (Boston)
The Redbox streaming app is available on a wide range of devices including Roku, Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS and Android mobile devices and Xbox.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
