Red House Streaming Produces Voodoo Chef Underground Burger Competition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—With the recent production of "VooDoo Chef Underground", Red House Streaming continues to expand the production of original programming for its RHStv Connecting Tampa Bay streaming channel.

The competitive cooking series features nationally recognized culinary educator, chef and hospitality industry influencer Erik Youngs. The program was produced on-location by Red House Streaming at Erwin Technical College where Youngs, a food industry celebrity known as VooDoo Chef, serves as the lead Culinary Arts Instructor. The competition, which brings eight high school teams with sixteen students in total together to compete for a full college tuition scholarship, is exclusively available to stream on demand at RHStv.com.

CP Communications owns both Red House Streaming and RHStv.

Filmed in mid-April, Red House Streaming established a multi-camera production workflow to capture cooking teams working side-by-side as they battled to create “Tampa’s Best Burger”.

The RHS production team hung GoPro Hero 11s above each of the two cooking stations for aerial angles, and provided full overviews of the chefs in action using Sony PXW-Z280 4K HDR handheld camcorders.

Separately, RHS technicians attached a Sony Alpha 1 4K camera to a DJI Ronin RS3 video stabilizer to follow Youngs as he encouraged his students, with several microphones to capture isolated audio tracks of Youngs, his students, and the sounds of burgers sizzling on the grill.

Red House Streaming also handled all post-production work, including video editing and voice-overs.

“We have three Adobe Premier Pro editing suites at the Red House Streaming Production Center, two of which are Windows-based and one which is Mac-based, along with a separate voiceover room,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications and Red House Streaming. “All suites are networked together via a near-editing storage solution to establish an efficient workflow between our editors. With these post-production capabilities, we could offer Erik a full end-to-end suite of production services to bring his vision to life. We are also proud to have the exclusive OTT streaming rights to this series on RHStv.”

The first episode, “VooDoo Underground Challenge Round One,” is now available in RHStv’s VOD library and will be followed by additional episodes as the competition whittles down to the final two. Red House Streaming will also produce short segments for their “Collections” page, and all content will be available on RHStv’s and VooDoo Chef’s social feeds.