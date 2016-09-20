Rector Hired as Quantum’s VP of Marketing

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum has named Molly Rector as its new vice president, marketing. Rector joins the company after most recently serving as the chief marketing officer for DataDirect Networks.

Prior stops for Rector also included a 10-year stint at CMO and executive vice president of worldwide marketing and product management at Spectra Logic. She also founded the Active Archive Alliance, an industry coalition meant to teach about new technologies; she still serves on the Alliance board.

Quantum is a provider scale-out storage, data protection and archive technology.