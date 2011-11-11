Recording Academy P&E Wing steering committee announced

At AES, the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing announced its 2011-2012 Steering Committee, which researches and recommends solutions for technical and economic issues facing today's music production professionals. Consisting of a diverse array of top engineers, producers and audio professionals, the committee will work to identify and address key topics.

Newly-appointed Steering Committee Co-Chair Mike Clink (Los Angeles) joins third year Co-Chair James McKinney (Washington, D.C.) in describing the emphasis that the P&E Wing will place on its role as an advocate for excellence in sound recording, audio technologies, education in the recording arts and the rights of music creators overall.

"Our goal continues to be to improve our industry," McKinney said. "Recording is an art form, and as the P&E Wing, we want our initiatives to assist in raising the quality of everything that has to do with creating and recording music, from the sound of music that is distributed digitally to the status of recording education."

"Protecting the rights of all music creators is one of the most important things we do," Clink said. "Additionally, professional development and education are high on our list. The members of the P&E Wing are a creative force that is committed to working together to grow and preserve the integrity of our industry."

The other members of the 2011-2012 Steering Committee are Chuck Ainlay (Nashville), Carlos Alvarez (Miami), Richard Burgess (Washington, D.C.), Ed Cherney (Los Angeles), Bob Ludwig (Portland, ME), Sylvia Massy (Weed, CA), Phil Nicolo (Philadelphia) and Dan Workman (Houston).