RCS Provides Mobile Graphics Stations for Super Bowl

BURBANK, CALIF.—Reality Check Systems deployed 24 of its mobile graphics-generating workstations for Super Bowl XLIX for DirecTV, ESPN and NFLN for remote studio shows and game-day broadcasts. This marks the ninth successive year that RCS technology has been used to support graphics for the Super Bowl. This year’s contribution included 18 Bullets, one Twitter Bullet, a custom touchscreen and four tailored systems used for graphics across live Super Bowl coverage and pre- and post-game shows.



Fifteen RCS rental Bullets and a custom touchscreen technology was leveraged by NFL Network across five locations to air graphics for the network’s live international Super Bowl feed; game-day shows like “NFL Total Access,” “Super Bowl Live,” “Super Bowl Tonight” and “Playbook Primetime,” among others; and its automated Gamecenter channel. Along with a RCS Twitter Bullet, two additional Bullets helped power graphics for game-day coverage on DirecTV programs such as “The Dan Patrick Show” and “The Rich Eisen Show.”



RCS’ Bullet packages custom software with industry-standard hardware in a mobile workstation to generate graphics for live-event productions and broadcasts. Available for rent in three models, each plug-and-play unit is powered by Viz Engine, integrates into most any production environment and arrives on-site pre-configured according to client preferences. The Twitter Bullet, an extension of the RCS Bullet fleet, is a portable social media flightpack for hire designed for searching, mining and airing relevant Tweets as real-time, on-air graphics.