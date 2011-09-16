Ralph Hogan wins national election for office of SBE president

Ralph Hogan, director of engineering for KJZZ, KBAQ and SunSounds of Arizona, in Tempe, AZ, has been elected the new president of the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

The SBE also made public the winners of the 2011 election for its national board of directors. Others serving one-year terms as officers, include:

• SBE vice president: Joe Snelson, VP of engineering at Meredith Corporation in Las Vegas, NV.

• Secretary: James Leifer, director of engineering & IT at Clear Channel South Florida in Miami, FL.

• Treasurer: Jerry Massey, corporate regional engineer and DoE at Entercom Communications in Greenville, SC.

Serving two-year terms on the board of directors, are:

• Raymond Benedict, director of spectrum engineering at CBS in Washington, D.C.

• Paul Burnham, field support manager at Communications e2v in Poughkeepsie, NY.

• Mark Heller, CTO, president/GM/chief engineer at WTRW/WGBW Radio in Two Rivers, WI.

• Charles "Ched" Keiler, CPBE, 8VSB, CBNT, director of engineering at Reach Communications in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

• David Priester, director of the Ithaca College technical operations in Ithaca, NY.

• Gary Stigall, chief technology officer at TV Magic in San Diego, CA.