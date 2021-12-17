Radziul Appointed to NAB TV Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Nick Radziul, senior vice president of distribution and government affairs for Hearst Television, has been named to the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Television Board of Directors by Television Board Chair Perry Sook.

Radziul assumes the Board seat of Patrick McCreery. McCreery was president of Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group, which was recently acquired by Gray Television.

Nick Radziul, senior vice president of distribution and government affairs for Hearst Television. (Image credit: NAB)

Radziul joined Hearst Television in 2016 and is responsible for the broadcaster’s distribution rights agreements with all programming and distribution partners, including national program networks, multichannel video programming distributors, and television and digital syndication partners. He also serves on the Board of Governors of the ABC Television Affiliates Association.

Before joining Hearst, Radziul was vice president, Strategic Transactions for CBS Corporation and served previously as senior counsel, Programming at Cablevision. He has also served as an associate at Davis & Gilbert LLP, focusing on media, advertising, corporate and entertainment clients, as well as an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

Radziul holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies & Political Science from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He then served as an intelligence officer in the United States Air Force before earning his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center, where he was an editor of the Georgetown Law Journal.