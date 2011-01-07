Radio Television Malaysia builds HD studio complex with Grass Valley technologies

Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), the state-owned public broadcaster that owns and operates 31 radio and two television stations, has used Grass Valley equipment to furnish its new HD studio complex in Kuala Lumpur.

The new HD studio complex, completed in November, was the first for RTM. For the construction, RTM purchased 24 Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite multiformat HD cameras, five Kayak HD production switchers (four 3M/E models and one 3.5M/E model), and four Concerto Series 64 x 64 routers to distribute all types of audio and video signals throughout the facility.

The equipment will be used to support five RTM locations: auditorium, IBC (Kuala Lumpur), Studio 3 (Seremban), Kuching (East Malaysia), and a flyaway kit.

RTM has built the new facility in preparation for full-time HD broadcasting beginning in 2015.