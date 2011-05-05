RadiantGrid Technologies rolls out Preparation Workflow Module

RadiantGrid Technologies introduced its Preparation Workflow Module for the RadiantGrid Platform at the 2011 NAB Show. With this new module, users now have access to Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic video and audio processing to aid with intelligent preparation of files prior to transcoding.

Offered as plug-ins under RadiantGrid’s unified user interface, Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic processing enables users to further automate the preparation phase of their workflow. Rather than moving a file out of the workflow into external systems to be processed and requiring the processed file to be reingested, files can now be prepared and transcoded all within the RadiantGrid Platform.

The integration of Cinnafilm’s benchmark software, Dark Energy, brings motion-estimation-based image optimization and format conversion technologies to the RadiantGrid platform. The new Linear Acoustic AERO plug-in brings upmixing, downmixing, loudness range control and multipass scaling.