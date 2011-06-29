Radiall Introduces Composite BNC 75 ohm HDTV Connectors



CHANDLER, ARIZ.: Radiall said it’s adding a lightweight composite BNC 75 ohm HDTV connector to its offering of affordable HDTV BNC series for studio-quality broadcast production to video conferencing equipment applications.



Radiall’s new 75 ohm BNC HDTV connector features a two-piece design that makes it easy to crimp on the cable. This new connector can handle data rates up to 3 Gbps or higher while meeting or exceeding SMPTE 292M and 424M standards. The gold plated center and outer contacts provide excellent electrical performance with a frequency range of up to 6 GHz, and a low return loss of -32 dB at 3 GHz. In addition, it has a minimum of 1000 mating cycles for guaranteed durability in the field.



It comes in a variety of colors for signal cable identification and its special curved interface composite material design with positioning marks makes it easy and fast to connect and disconnect from the rear in high-density and recessed bulkhead applications. The connectors are matched to high-performance HD.



