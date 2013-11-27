QVC UK Outfits New HD Facility With Clear-Com Intercom Solutions

LONDON─ QVC UK has installed an Eclipse-Omega Digital Matrix and a FreeSpeak Digital Wireless Intercom into its relocated and newly built production headquarters and HD studios.



As part of the upgrade, the studio installed an Eclipse-Omega system as its intercom backbone. It is used for connecting the wireless FreeSpeak users with the Eclipse V-Series key panel users in the facility’s two identical control rooms. The V-Series panels primarily serve those working in the “galleries” section of the control room, including sound control personnel and directors, producers and their assistants. Having used the FreeSpeak system at its previous location, the company’s technical staff continues to rely on the wireless system for collaboration during the network’s daily 17 hour production schedule.



“The FreeSpeak solution was the main reason we selected Clear-Com again for our new facility,” says Alex Guiton, Broadcast Products Engineer, QVC UK. “We had used the system at our former facility and we were very happy with the quality. The floor staff, production assistants, camera operators and technical staff all use FreeSpeak, with about 30 to 40 beltpacks operating at one time. Another great feature of the FreeSpeak is that it fully integrates with the Eclipse-Omega to provide a complete wired and wireless intercom solution.



“Additionally, the V-Series Rotary Panels are very easy for the staff to read and use. This is especially important given the rapid turnaround time of our productions. With the V-Series panels, the staff can see the name of the operator communicating with them and the shift page they are on with a quick glance so they don’t need to waste valuable time trying to figure that out. The talk and listen keys are also very simple to operate.”



The Eclipse matrix is controlled by VSM for management of key assignments and panel programming. Clear-Com’s Production Maestro software, which is also used at the studio, allows for live audio port and conference management through an intuitive drag and drop graphical environment.