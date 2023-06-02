QVC+ and HSN+ Launch on Vizio TVs

WEST CHESTER, Pa.—Qurate Retail Group's OVC and HSN services have reached an agreement with Vizio to launch their free, interactive streaming shopping service on Vizio smart TVs. The launch marks the first livestream shopping app to become available on Vizio.

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience combines QVC's and HSN's five linear broadcast channels (QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2), offering 50+ hours a day of live vCommerce content, with three digital-only linear channels (In the Kitchen, Fashion Finds and Outdoor Escape) and approximately 200+ original, streaming-only show episodes.

"QVC+ and HSN+ brings our most comprehensive livestream shopping experience to Vizio Smart TV users," said David Apostolico, senior vice president of platform strategy, development and distribution, vCommerce ventures at Qurate Retail Group. "We already have many fans enjoying QVC and HSN on Vizio WatchFree+. Now, Vizio users can access our live, on-demand and streaming-only content all together in one place, making it even easier to discover and shop the products they love."

This launch is part of Qurate Retail Group's strategic effort to expand its vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is currently available to more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S.

QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital live streaming TV. QVC and HSN also reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.

"We believe that shopping is an integral part of our daily lives, and we are committed to bringing convenience and innovation to Vizio Smart TVs," said Chris Tanquary, senior director of business development at Vizio. "With the addition of the QVC+ and HSN+ shopping app, Vizio users will have seamless access to a world of curated products and shopping experiences in both live and on-demand formats."

As part of the launch agreement, the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app will have a featured placement on the home page for the first three months following the launch.