Quicklink Unveils Carbon Footprint Calculator

SWANSEA, U.K.—Quicklink today released a tool to help organizations determine how much carbon dioxide they are preventing from being released into the atmosphere as a result of using Quicklink’s remote contribution solutions.

The new calculator uses a unique algorithm to figure out the carbon dioxide mitigated by contributing video virtually via the Quicklink platform rather than travelling to an interview to contribute in person.

“When it comes to helping our environment, we believe that knowledge is power," said Quicklink CEO Richard Rees. "We’re really proud to be playing a part, allowing our customers to monitor their carbon emissions and use this information to make conscious decisions to reduce their carbon footprint by contributing virtually.”

“Here at Quicklink, we know that creating broadcast-quality contributions is essential, so by using our technology, we’re allowing customers to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions without compromising on the quality of their contributions," he added.

Quicklink enables high-quality remote contribution links from an all-in-one studio-in-a-box or from a regular desktop, laptop or mobile device with no apps or software installations required. From the Quicklink Manager, operators can remotely control and configure a contributor’s camera, microphone, speaker settings, resolution, audio gain, data bandwidth and latency.

The company also has published a white paper, “Reducing Your Carbon Footprint: Protect Our Planet Without Compromising On Quality.”