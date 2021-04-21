Quibi Content Becomes ‘Roku Originals’

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has driven the final nail in Quibi’s coffin, announcing that the short-lived mobile streaming platform’s content it acquired in January will be rebranded as “Roku Originals.” All Roku Originals will play on the Roku Channel and debut later this year.

There will be more than 75 Roku Originals, including a dozen of series that Quibi had not yet released before its demise. Any future original programming on the Roku Channel will also carry the Roku Originals brand.

Some of the shows that will now fly under the Roku Originals banner include “Survive,” “The Most Dangerous Game,” “Chrissy’s Court” and more from the likes of Anna Kendrick, Idris Elba, Lena Waithe and Kevin Hart.

No official premiere date for the Roku Originals has been announced. Roku says that it will share additional details on the launch in May.