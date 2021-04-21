Quibi Content Becomes ‘Roku Originals’
There will be more than 75 Roku Originals debuting this year on the Roku Channel
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has driven the final nail in Quibi’s coffin, announcing that the short-lived mobile streaming platform’s content it acquired in January will be rebranded as “Roku Originals.” All Roku Originals will play on the Roku Channel and debut later this year.
There will be more than 75 Roku Originals, including a dozen of series that Quibi had not yet released before its demise. Any future original programming on the Roku Channel will also carry the Roku Originals brand.
Some of the shows that will now fly under the Roku Originals banner include “Survive,” “The Most Dangerous Game,” “Chrissy’s Court” and more from the likes of Anna Kendrick, Idris Elba, Lena Waithe and Kevin Hart.
No official premiere date for the Roku Originals has been announced. Roku says that it will share additional details on the launch in May.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.