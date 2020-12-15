Quantum Purchases Digital Asset Management Company Square Box Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Quantum has announced its acquisition of Square Box Systems, which specializes in data cataloging, user collaboration and digital asset management software. Quantum says that the acquisition will expand its portfolio of tech for classifying, managing and protecting data across its lifecycle.

Square Box Systems, which is based in the U.K., is the maker of CatDV, a media management and workflow automation software platform designed to help media and metadata organize, communicate and collaborate. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to do this.

According to Quantum, many customers use the CatDV platform with Quantum StorNext, including in the post-production, sports, government and education markets. Quantum says it plans to combine the CatDV software with StorNext to provide an all-in-one workgroup appliance.

As part of the acquisition Square Box Systems founder and CTO Rolf Howarth and CEO Dave Clack are joining the Quantum team. Howarth is now a principal architect with Quantum and Clack is the general manager, Cloud Software and Analytics.

"There is huge untapped value contained in video, digital images and other valuable file data," says Jamie Lerner , president and CEO at Quantum. "This acquisition will not only help our customers make better business decisions based on their data, but it represents another key step in Quantum's transformation by adding data enrichment technology to our portfolio."