QTube Drives 'Exciting Times' For Quantel

Quantel QTube

The Quantel-sponsored Formula 1 race car parked outside the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center carried a message: According to Steve Owen, Quantel director of marketing, it was a preview of the company's state-of-the-art, high-performance products found inside the hall.



Speaking at an NAB Show press event, Quantel's Roger Thornton called the 2011 NAB Show "exciting times" for the veteran firm, one marked by a significant emphasis on software advances and commercial off-the-shelf hardware components.



Quantel's biggest NAB Show splash comes from QTube, a platform facilitating self-scaling video workflows over IP.



"You can edit and interact with content wherever you are," said Owen, calling QTube a "global workflow." Users of Quantel's Enterprise sQ system can access video assets using Quantel applications, Web browsers or even mobile devices, even with relatively small amounts of bandwidth.



A host of new versions, features and upgrades were also announced, including Pablo PA, a software-only version of its Pablo editor; a new set of Stereo 3D tools across Quantel's post and broadcast products; and Qube, a new short-turnaround editor for Enterprise sQ, which harnesses NVidia GPU's to run up to four times faster than prior tools. © 2011 NAB



