Public Media Company Names Tim Isgitt As New CEO

BOULDER, Colo.—Public Media Company (PMC) today appointed Tim Isgitt, a 25-year-plus public servant veteran and advocate for public and independent media, as its new CEO.

As an independent consultant, Isgitt worked with many nonprofit and philanthropic organizations on strategy, business and program development. He was a member of the team that developed and published “The Road for Local News” and produced and programmed the recent Summit on Local News. The Annenberg Foundation Trust hosted event focused on how to revitalize local news, PMC said.

“After a competitive search process that included outstanding candidates, we are thrilled to have Tim join Public Media Company and lead the next chapter in service of our mission to strengthen and expand public and independent media,” said PMC board chair Fred Marienthal. “Tim’s background, depth of experience, strategic vision and willingness to roll up his sleeves to get the job done will all contribute to his ability to guide PMC and its clients.”

Previously, Isgitt was managing director for the human rights foundation Humanity United, senior vice president at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and special advisor at the U.S. Department of State. He also is a board member of Media Impact Funders and The Fuller Project, PMC said.

“Public media organizations are invaluable community assets that work every day to serve the informational and cultural needs of their local communities.,” said Isgitt. “I am honored to be chosen by the Public Media Company board and am excited to work with the PMC team, national organizations, nonprofit newsrooms, and stations across the country to help strengthen their essential service and impact.”

Isgitt will take the reins July 17.