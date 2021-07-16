PTZOptics Joins the SRT Alliance

DOWNINGTON, Pa.—Robotic camera manufacturer PTZOptics has joined the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming.

As part of their overall strategy to provide broadcast-quality cameras and control devices that work on any network infrastructure, PTZOptics has steadily expanded the local area network control and distribution options for its entire product line. Now, as a member of the SRT Alliance, PTZOptics will be helping to define the use cases and technical requirements for secure live streaming and video production over wide area networks, the company explained.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 500 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack.

“Our customers want to be able to live stream without limitations,” says Paul Richards, director of marketing, PTZOptics. “We are proud to join the SRT Alliance in developing an open-source protocol that will provide security, reliability, and quality for low-latency streams on unmanaged networks.”