PSSI Gets in the Ring for Top Rank Boxing

BURBANK, Calif.—PSSI Global Services is stepping into the ring with Top Rank boxing to bring the organization’s live broadcasts of fights to TV screens for the first time since the pandemic began. To support the broadcasts, PSSI is providing both traditional and IP-based transmission services from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

PSSI has both on-site and off-site engineering services, as well as off-site monitoring and management to meet the production needs and safety protocols amid COVID-19. This includes using Nextologies equipment to deliver primary pathways via IP transport.

Each fight has had PSSI generate an IP feed to Paragon Media, where the company’s engineering team is on-site providing two-way remote ringside commentary services. A separate feed goes to a Nextologies server for IP distribution to worldwide broadcast partners.

The PSSI International Teleport in Pittsburgh has been used as a gateway for live international distribution and as an oversight layer for the full network, including satellite, fiber and IP elements.

According to PSSI, the collaboration with Top Rank is the first all-IP origination for a major boxing event and the first IP live international distribution to several countries.