PSSI Acquires Pittsburgh International Teleport

VAN NUYS, CALIF.—PSSI Global Services has assumed the full operation and control of Pittsburgh International Teleport’s satellite facility upon acquiring the company on June 16.

Renamed PSSI International Teleport, the Pennsylvania-based teleport will feature 50 Ku- and C-band antennas that facilitate transmissions to locations throughout the U.S., as well as Europe and Asia. It will also support worldwide connectivity via fiber, IP, microwave and mobile uplink. PSSI Global Services intends to continue to serve the teleport’s existing clients and keep a majority of the legacy staff in their current positions.

With PSSI International Teleport, the company will provide support that includes direct-to-home, uplink, downlink and turnaround services; disaster recovery; co-location and quality control engineering; and syndicated television programming distribution services.

Another part of the acquisition is the Pittsburgh Videotech Center, a full-service studio located in downtown Pittsburgh. The facility features a multi-camera production studio and audio recording studio with domestic and international connectivity. PSSI will use the facility to provide videoconferencing, live network news inserts, remote production capabilities and webcasting services.

PSSI Global Services is a provider of mobile, satellite transmission, production and streaming services for both domestic and international clients.