ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Deploys EVS Solutions in New Studios

LIÈGE, Belgium—ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has acquired EVS solutions to equip its new broadcasting and production studios with the latest generation MediaCeption Signature solution for end-to-end asset management and LiveCeption Signature solution for live production, replays and highlights, EVS reported.

The new broadcasting studio will be part of the new campus, consisting of three buildings designed to accommodate approximately 1,700 employees from mid-2023 onwards, the companies said.

The future EVS-driven setup will allow ProSiebenSat.1’s production and editorial teams to benefit from flexible and new collaborative workflows for creating fast-turnaround content for the broadcaster’s live sports and entertainment formats.

“The move to our new campus is an opportunity for us to completely revamp our day-to-day operations” said Holger Schwenk, vice president playout & production solutions at ProSiebenSat.1 Tech Solutions, the tech department of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. “We were looking for a rock solid, fail-safe solution that would help us maximize our live production workflow with the ability to easily scale up to support our future growth.”

Powering the entire workflow, EVS’ XT-VIA and XS-VIA production servers, which allow the production team to reliably ingest multiple live feeds in various video formats, including UHD/4K, 1080p, and HDR. Adding to the overall flexibility, the EVS servers also offer 1080p to UHD-4K upscaling. At the same time, the EVS setup allows for an easy transition path to IP, thanks to the servers’ enhanced live IP support of industry standards like ST 2110 and NMOS, EVS reported.

For the live PAM, ProSiebenSat.1 has chosen to rely on EVS’ end-to-end MediaCeption Signature solution, designed to enable users to perform all the different media workflow functions in live or near-live productions from intuitive web-based interfaces. It leverages EVS’ industry-leading live production servers, media workflow management tools, a storage system, and offers advanced interoperability with other 3rd party technologies, including Avid MediaCentral for powerful edit-while-capture workflows for live sports and entertainment.

Central to the LiveCeption Signature solution, LSM-VIA systems will offer advanced functionalities for replay operators and provide instant access to content for efficient, and creative replay and highlight operations. Replay operators will also benefit from faster transfers of content thanks to the XNet-VIA 10-Gbps bidirectional Ethernet-based network, EVS said.

“With our comprehensive solutions, ProSiebenSat.1 will benefit from a simplified production architecture that will help them increase the speed and flexibility of their operations as well as ramp up the value of their productions as it begins its new phase of growth and development," concluded Nicolas Bourdon, chief marketing officer at EVS.