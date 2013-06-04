Proper Television expands its EditShare system

Proper Television, Canadian creators of reality and documentary programming, has expanded its EditShare system with the purchase of additional EditShare storage and products. The new additions deliver tiered storage for online, backup and archive, and provide production asset management for the busy Toronto facility.

100TB of additional EditShare XStream storage expands Proper Television’s production capacity to 164TB. In addition, Proper Television is now implementing a tiered storage environment, deploying 164TB of EditShare Ark Disk as nearline storage and Ark Tape for long-term LTO archiving. EditShare Flow asset management works in conjunction with Ark Disk and Ark Tape, facilitating fast search, proxy viewing and restoration. As a freelance production company with 31 Avid edit stations, Proper Television produces a constant stream of reality and factually-based series.

The EditShare system is the backbone of Proper Television’s post operations. Proper look forward to using the new EditShare Flow for asset management and the EditShare Ark Disk system provides nearline backup of valuable content during the production cycle.