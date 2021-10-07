Pronology Introduces StreamFile Core Enterprise For Remote Production Workflows

NEW YORK CITY—Pronology has unveiled StreamFile Core Enterprise, a cross-platform, web-based software application for large teams that enables them to receive IP video protocols and encode them into editor-friendly formats, such as ProRes, DNx, XDCAM and H.264.

It integrates support for NewTek’s NDI and Haivision’s SRT protocols, thereby delivering added IP and streaming capabilities, the company said.

Offering support for an unlimited number of record channels based on hardware performance, StreamFile Core Enterprise is licensed based on the number of channels needed, it said.

The product assists facilities as they move toward remote production. It can be used on-prem and in the cloud, including on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other cloud services, it said.

The technology underpinning of StreamFile Core Enterprise is the same as that used by the company’s mRes encoder. The solution makes it possible for facilities and studios transitioning to an IP-based platform to use their existing NLEs, graphics and digital infrastructures, the company said.

It bridges the gap between IP-based video technology and legacy baseband recording workflows, Pronology said.

“We are excited to offer an enterprise version of our StreamFile Core application as a platform,” says Jonathan Aroesty, president of Pronology. “With its AWS capabilities, large production teams can truly collaborate and optimize their remote production workflows.”

The product supports several codecs, including the ability to record ProRes and DNx with both .mxf and .mov wrappers, enabling users working remotely to turn their NDI and SRT streams into edit-ready files for Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro.

StreamFile Core Enterprise also provides a web-browser agnostic, cross-platform IP stream multiviewer. It is agnostic in terms of frame rate and resolution, the company said

All StreamFile Core Enterprise features are secured and managed through granular administrator-defined user credentials. Permission levels for operators, production supervisor and producer are supported.