PROMAX to spotlight new TV EXPLORER HD ATSC portable meter
At the 2011 NAB Show, PROMAX will launch the TV EXPLORER HD ATSC portable meter.
The TV EXPLORER HD ATSC supports SD and HD (MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 H.264) as well as all code rates, bandwidths and constellations of the ATSC terrestrial standard. It also can analyze and demodulate DVB-S2/DVB-S/DSS satellite TV as well as QAM A/B cable TV.
The TV EXPLORER HD ATSC includes Dolby Digital Plus and HE-AAC decoders, an HDMI interface, TS-ASI input/output and a CAM module for encrypted channels.
With the TV EXPLORER HD ATSC meter, installers and engineers from both equipment manufacturers and government agencies have a tool to facilitate the development of ATSC networks.
See PROMAX at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU6613.
