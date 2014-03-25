ProMAX to Showcase Shared Storage at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, ProMAX is celebrating 20 years in the industry by offering a Grand Prize giveaway of one of its Platform Studio shared storage systems. By entering the company’s booth, NAB attendees are eligible to win a 16TB Platform Studio shared storage system complete with connectivity, remote installation and a full year of preferred support.



This high-performance storage solution, valued at $9,500, also features: 16TB RAID optimized for video streaming, 6 ports of 1-Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and USB3 and FW800 expansion ports. It’s the first video shared storage purpose-built for smaller teams. It also offers the same expansion options for transcoding, asset management and archive as ProMAX’s Platform Online and Nearline models.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



ProMAX will be in booth SL5422.