Professional Bull Riders Choose MultiDyne

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y.—MultiDyne announced that Professional Bull Riders, Inc., has chosen its LightCube fiber-optic field transport system to broadcast their action packed bull riding events. MultiDyne’s LightCube supports a wide range of signals, including composite, HD video, PL, IFB, audio, and more. Utilizing LightCube, PBR can support up to 80 HD-SDI, SDI, or any combination of composite video, audio, data, and PL, over a single fiber-optic cable.



The LightCube can be configured with DVI, RGB, and HDMI, enabling PBR to adapt to any signal environment. The powerful solution runs on 110/220 VAC power or batteries for field use. An Anton-Bauer or IDX mounting plate is included. Optical connectors include ST, SC, LC, TFOCA, PH, Tyco Expanded Beam, SMPTE, and Neutrik opticalCON.



ProVideo Systems, Inc. of Perrysburg, Ohio, provided integration, design and consultation support for PBR.