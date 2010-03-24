ProConsultant Informatique Promises Advanced Business Management System

Pro Consultant Informatique will be showing its flagship LOUISE 5.0 business management at the NAB Show. The system provides robust business-oriented architecture that simultaneously manages and schedules program assets across multiple outlets.



The latest edition features customizable graphical interfaces, along with modules for streamlining nonlinear content production. Booth visitors should also look for the company's CINDY, a cross-channel air time sales and traffic software package.



Pro Consultant Informatique will be at Booth N6624.



