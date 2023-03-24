Prime Focus to Launch CLEAR Localize at 2023 NAB Show

LOS ANGELES—Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) has announced it will be launching CLEAR Localize, a cloud-based process automation platform that simplifies the localization process at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The company noted that managing multiple projects, spreadsheets, vendors, languages, and services, across time zones and logging into multiple vendor-specific systems can make the localization process cumbersome.

CLEAR Localize is designed to streamline those efforts by streamlining communication with multiple vendors and providing users with complete insights into progress updates and estimated delivery dates, thus reducing time wasted on emails and calls for progress updates.

"A study by Nimdzi Insights found that localization project managers spend an average of 2 hours per day or even more on administrative tasks, such as email communication, progress tracking, and file management." Said Murali Sridhar, senior vice president, and global head of product management at PFT. "Many companies we work with report that their localization management process takes longer than expected. Our endeavor with CLEAR Localize is to help you stay on track and change how you manage your Localization Process for the better. I'll see you at the show!"

Key benefits include:

A simple, secure interface connecting localization vendors and freelancers globally to manage multiple orders, languages, and media for seamless localization operations.

Easy onboarding of new vendors for quicker initiation. Frame accurate subtitle and audio reviews with a multi-language subtitle and audio player

Ability to automatically convert subtitles to any format and conform existing subtitles

Fully automated Media Logistics on S3 where you receive source media, access & share reference material, and collect deliverables

Low-Code / No-Code ready-to-use platform with event-driven information exchange on AWS SNS

Flexible process automation with validations on deliverables like profanity checks and language labels as required by your localization workflows

Title-level dashboard with a summary of order status, turnaround times, and vendor performance, giving you peace of mind

Transparency into project progress and delivery date

More information is available here (opens in new tab).