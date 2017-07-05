Prime Focus Technologies Opens New Office in Sydney

CULVER CITY, CA – Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus has opened a new office in Sydney, Australia, to increase its local support for customers in the region.

The company also announced the appointment of Graeme Whineray to be the Director of Sales for ANZ region. Whineray will be based in the new office and brings more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast and post production industries across Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to joining Prime Focus Technologies, Whineray had a successful career delivering creative post environments, integrated news room solutions and asset management platforms for metro and regional broadcasters. He held positions at Amber Technology, Fairlight AU, GBG Technology, and most recently was Enterprise Sales Manager for Avid Technology covering Australia and New Zealand.

“We are delighted to be enhancing our presence in such a vibrant, creative part of the world. Graeme brings in a wealth of experience, and is a key value addition to PFT” said Ankur Jain, VP & Head, Sales - APAC, PFT. “Our Cloud-based media solutions are revolutionizing the business of content management throughout the media industry. It is important to us to support our customers locally as they transition their broadcast technology to take advantage of these powerful new tools.”