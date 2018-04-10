Prime Focus Technologies Increases Focus on U.S. M&E Market

CULVER CITY, CA.--Recognizing the U.S. as a key strategic market for its products, Prime Focus Technologies announced this week that Founder and CEO, Ramki Sankaranarayanan will now operate from the company’s U.S. headquarters, in Culver City, Calif. As the technology arm of Prime Focus, PFT markets its flagship Media ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Software Suite CLEAR, as well as cloud media services.

Ramki Sankaranarayanan

PFT's focus on the U.S. market began in 2014 when it acquired DAX, a provider of cloud-based production workflow and media asset management applications to the entertainment industry for a base consideration of US$ 9.1 million in a structured performance-linked transaction. The company is actively expanding its local sales and marketing efforts, while expanding its product and services portfolio.

PFT works with major M&E companies, like Disney, Hearst, Warner Bros., CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, A+E Networks, HBO, Miramax, Google, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

“I believe I can best contribute to our continued growth by focusing more of my efforts here in the U.S., where the majority of premium content originates for global consumption,” Sankaranarayanan said. “This decision will help to reinforce our strategic focus on the U.S. market—corporate growth, human capital investment, and market development.”

PFT has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Johannesburg, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Sydney that support a global digital media content pipeline for customers worldwide.