Prime Focus Technologies, Channel 4 Sign Agreement for Media Processing, Content Ops

LONDON—Channel 4 has inked an agreement with Prime Focus Technologies for its Clear Media ERP software, which PFT will use to manage the public service broadcaster’s media processing and centralize its content operations, the company said this week.

“We are delighted to be forming this new partnership with PFT, a company which shares Channel 4’s innovative spirit,” said Keith Underwood, COO, Channel 4. “PFT has proven experience of managing content operations for major international broadcasters, and we look forward to working with them to establish their new U.K. base.”

Prime Focus Technologies will manage:

Media processing, including ingest, content remediation, media management, content aggregation and quality assurance; and

Online services, including digital rights management (DRM), VOD transcoding, packaging and delivery, simulcast and live to VOD.

Under the agreement, PFT is tasked with providing all content for Channel 4’s online presence on its own AII4 platform and third-party platforms, the company said.

PFT’s CLEAR software combines MAM capabilities with work order management. The software will allow Channel 4 to manage media operations, including those related to assets, resources, tasks and workflows, the company said.

The software’s framework will improve internal collaboration as well as those with external stakeholders, such as Channel 4’s Access services and Playout partners.

PFT is also launching a media center in the U.K. to act as a centralized content hub for Channel 4.

