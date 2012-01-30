Prime Focus Selects Masstech



TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA: Prime Focus Technologieshas chosen Masstech as its cloud storage archive provider for its hierarchical storage management in the initial phase across three sites in the United Kingdom, United States and India.



Prime Focus Technologies offers a “hybrid cloud” multi-platform content operations service called “CLEAR,” enabling media and entertainment industry clients to produce, process, manage and deliver content.



Masstech has installed its Emerald 7.5LE system in Prime Focus Technologies’ sites to perform HSM and offline archiving. Emerald works with CLEAR to archive and restore from the online hard-disk storage and nearline Spectra LTO5 tape library.



Emerald supports up to two LTO-5 tape drives with any size robotic tape library from manufacturers like Spectra, IBM, Quantum, Oracle/StorageTek and others. In addition Emerald has fee-free unlimited disk and tape storage with an unlimited number of offline externalized LTO cartridges, effectively providing an infinite archive capacity.





