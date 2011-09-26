PRG Launches Digital Light Fixture TruColor Foton



ARMONK, N.Y.: Production Resource Group announced the immediate availability of Foton, the first fixture in its new TruColor line of digital lighting for image capture. PRG says Foton’s incorporation of remote phosphor technology allows it to achieve a CRI of more than 95 with a nearly continuous light spectrum previously unattainable from traditional LED sources. It was designed specifically to eliminate the color-accuracy issues inherent in LED lighting for film and television production.



Foton is said to be completely flicker-free at any frame rate, silent, waterproof, and generates almost no heat. It is initially available matching tungsten sources, in either AC or DC models. Power consumption is less than 30 Watts. Daylight models will be available in early 2012. List price starts at $895 complete with fixture, yoke mount, and three reflectors.



