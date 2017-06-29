President Indicates Intentions to Nominate Brendan Carr to FCC

WASHINGTON—President Trump has indicated that he will nominate Brendan Carr, a longtime aide to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, to fill the open Republican commissioner seat at the FCC. The appointment will have him serve the remainder of a term that ends June 13, 2018, and then another five years until June 13, 2023. Reports indicate that the president basically allowed Pai to make the pick for the open seat.

