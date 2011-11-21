PPC Ships 100 Millionth SignalTight Connector



EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y.: Connector concern PPC said that it shipped the 100 millionth product in its SignalTight connector line. The SignalTight line of universal compression connectors, which started shipping in January 2010, is now used by more than 75 different operators worldwide in 42 countries.



The product line now includes more than 15 different variations for Series 59, 6, 7, and 11 cables, including plenum and headend, and right angle and AquaTight integrated weather seal versions. SignalTight is now the company’s most in-demand F-connector domestically and has become the connector of choice for the majority of the company’s customers.



