Poucel Returns to Broadcast Pix as Director of Support

BILLERICA, MASS. —Bob Poucel has returned to Broadcast Pix as director of support.



Based out of the company’s main office in Billerica, he is leading the company’s technical support efforts.



Poucel managed technical support at Broadcast Pix for more than three years before he went to Imprivata to manage its U.S. technical support center. Previously, he managed technical support organizations for IBM Rational Software, the MITRE Corporation, and Avid Technology.