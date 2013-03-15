Portuguese broadcasters ease viewers’ commutes with new traffic system

Portuguese broadcasters SIC TV and TVI have begun providing up-to-the-minute traffic bulletins during their morning shows and afternoon rush hours with a new solution developed by GOTV, a Portuguese graphics software facility, based on Orad's HDVG+ rendering platform.

The map-based technology leverages Orad’s HDVG+ rendering platform to illustrate traffic patterns for major travel hubs and provide viewers with information on current traffic speeds and events, including road construction, accidents and obstacles, with easily identifiable icons. Traffic travel times are constantly updated to ensure viewers have the latest information to make travel plans. Maps outlining traffic patterns are created in Orad's 3Designer authoring software.

“By streaming different sources of traffic data into one centrally operated mobility database, we are able to provide clear, precise and extremely accurate traffic news to the Portuguese people,” said GOTV CEO Nuno Morais. “We are proud that Portugal is one of the first European countries able to offer such a service.”

The application runs on an iPad that communicates via Wi-Fi with Orad's HDVG+ rendering platform. The application's back office and user interface are accessed through a standard Web browser. The operator can easily see rundowns and organize sequences and more. The visually aesthetic traffic graphics are generated in the system and are displayed in real time.

VANTeC, a partner of Orad, also participated in the collaboration on the traffic application.

See Orad at the 2013 NAB Show booth SL5709.